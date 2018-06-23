Mennie first player to be ‘subbed out’ of county game

LONDON: Australia paceman Joe Mennie became the first player to be substituted out of a match in English cricket’s County Championship under new concussion guidelines after suffering a blow to the head on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Mennie was withdrawn after bowling for Lancashire away to Worcestershire in a First Division match when a drive from opposing overseas player Martin Guptill, the New Zealand batsman, hit him on the bounce as he followed through.

Mennie, whose lone Test appearance for Australia was against South Africa at Hobart in November 2016, received prolonged on-field treatment before walking off at New Road during the second day of a scheduled four.

Lancashire subsequently informed the match cricket liaison officer, Richard Ellison, of their intention to withdraw Mennie from the remainder of the fixture.Former Kent and England swing bowler Ellison approved Lancashire’s request to replace Mennie with Danny Lamb, who was travelling down from Manchester on Thursday.

Traditionally, substitutes in cricket have only been allowed to field, rather than bat or bowl.But this season, the England and Wales Cricket Board has introduced a new concussion substitute rule which allows teams to name a like-for-like replacement, following medical examination and subject to the approval of the CLO.

Lancashire’s concerns over Mennie, who has also played two One-day Internationals for Australia, were particularly acute given he suffered a fractured skull while with the Sydney Sixers when hit on the head in the nets by a shot from Michael Lumb.