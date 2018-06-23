Three killed in road accident

SUKKUR: Three people were killed and 20 others injured in a road accident on Friday. According to reports, the accident happened when a passenger coach was overspeeding on the Obaro Indus Highway in Ghotki. The local people and police reached the spot. The deceased driver of the coach was identified as Zakir Hussain, while the rescue team shifted nearly 15 injured passengers to Obaro and Rahim Yar Khan hospital, who were later identified as Muhamnmed Yousaf, Ramzan, Imran, Ghulam Asghar, Muhammad Iqbal, Ameer Bakhsh, Abdul Razzaq and others. The SSP Ghotki and DC Ghotki reached the spot and later they met the injured ones in the Obaro hospital where they directed the staff of the hospital to ensure all medical facilities to the injured victims of the accident.