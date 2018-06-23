Process of appeals against nominations’ rejection continues

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan election tribunal-I withdrew from hearing the election petition of ex-MNA Rana Qasim Noon for want of counsel and sent the petition back to LHC Multan bench office to fix another bench on Friday, said the court sources. The tribunal discharged the petition against candidate M Ali Langrial from PP-232 Vehari-IV after lack of proof against his dual US nationality. The court had also discharged an appeal filed by candidate M Ali Daha from PP-209 Khanewal-VII on submitting wrong birth date in union council record. The tribunal supported the returning officer’s verdict regarding rejection of his nominations. The tribunal rejected the nomination papers of candidate Umair Mustafa from PP-228 Lodhran-V on the basis of his proposer, seconders were not the residents of the constituency. The tribunal rejected the petition which raised objections against the PTI candidate from PP-214, Zaheeruddin Alezai for concealing his assets. Ehteshamuddin Farooqi advocate filed the appeal on behalf of Alezai. In another petition, the election tribunal-I rejected the appeal filed by candidate Chaudhry Arshad against PML-N candidate Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar from NA-157 Multan-IV on the charge of bogus educational certificates. The election tribunal had also rejected the nomination papers of candidate Irfanullah Khosa from NA-190 Dera Ghazi Khan-II on the grounds of his proposer and seconder were not the residents of the constituency.