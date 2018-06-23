Ayaz demands removal of NA-129 RO

LAHORE: Former speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has demanded the removal of NA-129 Returning Officer (RO) Ghulam Murtaza Uppal.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner, Sadiq, who is contesting on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket from NA-129 — his hometown Lahore constituency — claimed the RO is biased and supporting his political opponent, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Aleem Khan.

Sadiq claimed he was summoned in person by the RO during the scrutiny of nomination papers whereas Aleem Khan was excused and only called in (on June 19) after the PML-N protested the move. The letter states that Aleem was sent back by the RO without any questioning to “continue with his campaign”.