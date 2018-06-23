PTI workers protest against ex-minister, MPA in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged a protest against the PTI former provincial minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samiullah Alizai for violation of party manifesto and involvement in misconduct and corruption.

The disgruntled PTI activists held a protest camp from 09:00 am to 1:00 pm and later in the evening went door-to-door to distribute the pamphlets carrying allegations against Ali Amin Gandapur and Samiullah Alizai.

Speaking to the media at the protest camp, Malik Sanaullah Khokhar said that they have launched Party Bachao Tehreek to demand respect for workers. He alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur violated the party manifesto and ignored the workers which drove them into a situation to initiate movement.