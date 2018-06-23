KP NAB authorises several inquiries

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorised several inquiries on Friday.

The decision was taken at the Regional Board Meeting of the NAB KP, which was chaired by Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB KP. Directors, deputy prosecutors general, case officers, and others attended the meeting, said a press release.

The board authorised an inquiry against officials of the Railway Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO) and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects had allegedly rented out of 48 shops at Karkhano Markets, Peshawar, in violation of rules.

The board authorised another inquiry against officials of TMA Takht Nusrati and others in Karak district about corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have illegally awarded execution contracts of water supply schemes.

Another inquiry was authorised against officials of the district administration office in Kohat for alleged involvement in double payment for different development projects in gross violation of law.

The board authorised inquiry against political administration South Waziristan and Khyber Agency regarding embezzlement of funds. The subjects are alleged to have embezzled Agency Political Welfare Funds.

Another inquiry was authorised against officials of Forest Sub-Division Mingora and others for sale of the state land in Swat. The board also approved a supplementary reference against Arshad Pervez, Nadeem Pervez, of Sky Pharmacy, Peshawar, regarding cheating public at large.

The NAB KP chief vowed that as per directions of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB KP is determined to do across-the-board accountability on the basis of solid evidence as per the law.