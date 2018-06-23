Dental dilemmas

In Pakistan, many children, especially those who belong to rural areas, are affected by dental problems due to their dietary habits. Maintaining oral hygiene can prevent common dental and oral issues. Awareness regarding preventive strategies would be a cost effective way of reducing dental diseases. During my recent visit to Thar, I found that most common dental problems in children are tooth decay, gum disease, tooth wear, congenital dental problem and other oral mucosal problems caused mainly due to the consumption of betel nuts, gutka and betel leaf.

Since a small number of qualified dentists are practicing in the villages of Thar, many children are left untreated. Healthcare authorities must take measures and ban the trade of the unhealthy food items in the region so that children including adults living in our country can remain healthy.

Dr Madeeha Noor

Karachi