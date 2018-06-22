Vote to Imran means vote to Zardari: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Professor Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said upcoming general elections are test for the people in which, they have to decide whether they continue the journey on the path of development or not.

“If change comes then the projects of $45 billion would be jeopardised as casting the vote to Imran Khan is to give a vote to Asif Ali Zardari,” he said while addressing a press conference along with ex-Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal here Thursday at the National Press Club.

Ahsan Iqbal said one sided accountability of the PML-N was going on in the country, but the people of Pakistan have rejected the one sided accountability. “We did not accepted such an accountability in which Zardari was given a chit of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ while Nawaz Sharif being targeted in the name of fake and fabricated accountability,” he said.

He said the law of Khatam-e-Nabowwat was being used against the PML-N and chaos was being created in the country.

He said when the PML-N took power in the year 2013, the economy was on nose dive, but the PML-N, in its five year tenure, gave the stability to economy with bringing the improvement in the energy sector and infrastructure on the priority basis. “The PML-N government brought the growth rate from 3 per cent to 6 per cent in its five year tenure and brought the country from darkness to light,” he said.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan has allegedly cheated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of change, and now his promise of 10 million jobs and 100-days plan are just a political drama. “To achieve the target of creating 10 million jobs, Imran khan will have to bring the economic growth at 8 per cent, but how would he get the legislation with 13 senators in the Upper House of the Parliament,” he said and added Pakistan’s growth rate was better then India and Bangladesh in the decade of 90s, but now they have left Pakistan behind in economic growth.