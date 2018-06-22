Free & fair election: Kh Hoti asks ECP to transfer all govt officials in Mardan

MARDAN: Former federal minister Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Thursday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately transfer officials of all the departments in the district to ensure fair and transparent election.

He was speaking at new conference at the press club here. Khwaja Hoti, who is also contesting election on NA-20 and PK-50 on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket, said that it was pre-requisite for the fair and free election to reshuffle all the officials and district administration of Mardan.

He criticized the PTI previous government and said that it did nothing during the last five years and turned the province especially Peshawar into graveyard and ruins.

Khwaja Hoti added that the PTI leaders were telling lie to the masses that they had brought a change in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP leader alleged that the PTI committed record corruption during its five-year government in KP but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had kept mum on the issue.