Bavuma named Lions skipper

CAPE TOWN: Temba Bavuma, who recently moved to Lions this season, has now been named their captain.

Following Stephen Cook’s resignation from the position, the 28-year-old, who until the start of the 2018-19 summer had been a part of Cape Cobras, will lead the side with Rassie van der Dussen as his deputy. “I have always been eager to achieve this at some point in time and am grateful that the board has seen it fitting to give me this opportunity now,” Bavuma said .”Being back at the Lions has been phenomenal and now I will get an opportunity to play a bigger and more meaningful role.”

However, how much time Bavuma will be able to spend with the Lions is still an uncertainty since the batsman will likely be in fray for a spot in South Africa’s Test squad. After the retirement of AB de Villiers, Bavuma had hinted at making that No. 4 spot his own.

During the upcoming home summer, South Africa will play hosts to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, meaning Bavuma will be busy with national commitments. There’s a possibility of him becoming a part of the white-ball unit too after he was named in the Khaya Zondo-led South Africa A squad that is slated to tour India for a tri-series, also involving Australia, later in August this year.