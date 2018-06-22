Most ex-MPAs among ticket winners as PML-N names 53 candidates

PESHAWAR: Most of the former Member Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were awarded tickets as the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced the names of 53 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The names another 46 candidates would be announced within a couple of days.

The former MPAs getting the ticket included Rashad Khan from Shangla, Abdul Sattar Khan from Kohistan, Raja Faisal Zaman from Haripur, Nawabzada Wali Muhammad from Batagram, Sheraz Khan from Swabi, Babar Salim from Swabi and Jamshed Mohmand from Mardan, who had joined the PML-N. Some old workers and leaders like Malik Nadeem, Sifatullah and Khadim Ali Khan from Peshawar, Qazi Asad from Haripur, Ikhtiar Wali from Nowshera and the son of Arbab Akbar Hayat (late), Arbab Afzal Akbar, are also among those who have been awarded the party tickets. The party provincial president Amir Muqam is contesting from two provincial assembly constituencies PK-2 and PK-4.

Others who were selected for the contest are Abdul Wali Khan (Chitral), Fazlullah (Shangla), Sardar Khan, Irshad Ali, Habib Ali Shah, Abdul Ghafoor, Azmat Ali Khan and Abdullah Khan (Swat, Malik Abdul Ghafar, Nisar Wardag, and Malik Hayat Khan (Upper Dir), Azhar Taqweem, Al-Haj Said Ghani, Inayatur Rahman and Shaukat Ali (Lower Dir), Muhammad Qasim Shah (Haripur) and ShahJehan Bacha and Ijaz Akram Bacha (Swabi).