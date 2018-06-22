Summer art classes

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise a three-month long summer art classes for students and amateur artists from June 24 at Gallery no. 10. The classes would be inaugurated by PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah and will last until August 9 from Monday to Thursday. Scores of students from across Islamabad and Rawalpindi have registered themselves for training in different forms of arts.