PIMS tightens security checks on premises

Islamabad: The administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the largest public sector hospital in Islamabad, has begun strengthening security checks on the premises following the Tuesday armed robbery at the Surgical Ward VI.

A gunman had robbed two doctors at the ward and injured one of them, a woman, before fleeing. Though the administration got the unidentified culprit booked and claims he’s been traced, the police have yet to arrest him.

After the Young Doctors Association protested robbery, PIMS executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood formed the ‘security committee’ to ensure the protection of staff members

on duty by reviewing security arrangements on the premises, proposing measures, and formulating standard operating procedures for guards.

Headed by Prof Tanveer Khaliq, the committee consists of consultants Prof Nasira Tasneem, Prof Jai Krishan and Dr Naeem Malik, YDA leaders Dr Asfandyar Khan, Dr Arif Hussan

and Dr Khawar Sultan, administration official Jameel Sherazi, and a representative of the private security company.

The committee visited different parts of the hospital and made recommendations to the PIMS administration in writing. Dr Raja Amjad said the administration had begun acting on the recommendations in line with his orders.

He said he had ordered the deployment of 36 more guards, immediate installation of 20-25 security cameras, eviction of illegal occupants from hostels under construction, hiring of new private security firm, launch of a rapid response force, installation of new lock and bell system in the rooms of women doctors and nurses, end to the entry of attendants to the wards without security passes, closure of some gates, and immediate installation of telephone sets in all wards, and would ensure compliance with them. The ED said the committee would also inspect security checks on the premises on a daily basis.