Rain likely

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Thursday, the longest day of the year while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met office said seasonal low lies over Northeast Balochistan while a shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Chakwal 26mm, Noorpur Thal 25mm, Bahawalnagar 20mm, Sargodha (City 14mm, AP 11mm), Bhakkar 10mm, Bahawalpur (City 09mm, AP 04mm), Joharabad, Islamabad (Saidpur) 07mm, Sialkot (AP 05mm, City 01mm), Toba Tek Singh 05mm, Gujrat 02mm, Kakul 23mm, Lower Dir 04mm, DI Khan, Balakot 02mm, Rawalakot 12mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Garhi Dupatta 03mm, Bagrote 06mm and Astore 03mm. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 41°C, minimum was 27.5°C and humidity level was 33 percent.