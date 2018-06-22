‘Robber’ killed in shootout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police foiled a robbery bid late on Wednesday night, killing a suspect and arresting another in an injured condition.
Acting on information that robbers had barged into a house in Block 7, police reached the house and saw the suspects making a dash for it. They warned the robbers to surrender, but the suspects opened fire.
A shootout began when the police retaliated, resulting in the arrest of two robbers in an injured condition. They were rushed to a hospital, where one of them died. The dead was identified as Mohammad Ali, and the injured was named Mohammad Rafique.
