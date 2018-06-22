Are they not human?

Why are transgender children driven out of their homes by their own parents? Does our constitution not contain any law against this criminal practice? Why are transgender children considered ‘inferior’ to their other siblings, and deprived of inheritance? Isn’t meting out such treatment to them inhuman and un-Islamic? Given the brutality inherent in our social customs and conventions, stringent laws should be enforced to save transgender people from this kind of ruthlessness. The state should take it upon itself to ensure that transgender children are not turned out of their homes and deprived of their due share in inheritance and other properties their parents own. Unless full-fledged implementation of the Transgender Persons Act, 2017, is ensured, there cannot be any hope of a positive change in the plight of this hapless community.

Muhammad Aqil Khan

Rokhri