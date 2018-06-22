Nigerian university sacks ‘sex-for-marks’ don

LAGOS: A lecturer has been dismissed from his post at one of Nigeria’s leading universities for promising a female student higher marks in exchange for sex.

Obafemi Awolowo University said its governing body had decided Richard Akindele "should be dismissed from the services of the university for gross misconduct". His dismissal came after the student in question released a secret recording online in April of a conversation in which the lecturer offered to improve her grade if she slept with him.

A June 14 meeting of the university Senate considered an investigation into the matter and concluded his remarks were "inappropriate", the university said in a statement. Vice-chancellor Eyitope Ogunbodede said Akindele’s "actions in requesting sexual favours... to change her examination scores was scandalous behaviour".