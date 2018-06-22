Fri June 22, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Forex reserves increase to $16.798bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves marginally rose two percent or $340.9 million to $16.798 billion in the week ended on June 14 over the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose $198 million to $10.264 billion, while reserves held by the commercial banks were recorded at $6.534 billion during the week under review.

