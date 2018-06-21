Tribesmen want road reopened

BARA: The residents of the Akakhel and other tribes on Wednesday asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to reopen the road of Speen Qabar Chowk on the Frontier Road which had been closed some eight years ago.

They said the people from various tribes were living in Akakhel of Bara sub-division and they faced a host of problems due to the closure of the Speen Qabar Chowk Road. “We are facing problems after the road, which leads to Badaber and Peshawar, was closed some eight years agao due to militancy,” said Muhammad Khan Afridi, a driver while talking to The News.

He said the vehicles suffered damage and people faced problem while using the alternative route to travel to Peshawar and adjacent areas as it was in a dilapidated condition.

All the entry and exit points were closed when the security forces launched operation Khyber-I against the militants of banned Lashkar-i-Islam (LI) and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Bara subdivision,

Muhammad Usman, a resident of Milward area, said the peace and tranquility had been restored four years ago but the road was still closed for unknown reasons.