45 security personnel, 16 militants, 2 civilians killed in Afghan clashes

HERAT/KANDAHAR: At least 45 Afghan security forces and 16 militants were killed after Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in two western Afghan provinces overnight, authorities said Wednesday.

In one attack, 30 Afghan army soldiers were killed after militants stormed two security checkpoints in Bala Murghab district, western Badghis province, provincial governor Abdul Qhafoor Malikzai said.

The governor added that 16 Taliban militants were also killed and more than 15 militants were wounded during the fierce clashes. The security posts were overran by the militants and those among the injured were a Taliban shadow provincial governor, the governor confirmed.

In neighbouring Farah province, at least 15 policemen were killed in two similar attacks in Juwayn and Farah Road districts, provincial sources confirmed. No official of Afghan defence ministry was immediately available to make comments. Two civilians were killed and two policemen wounded in a bomb attack in Kandahar overnight.

The Afghan security forces' casualties have risen since the beginning of 2015 when Afghan soldiers and police assumed full responsibilities of security from the US and Nato troops.

The clashes came as a temporary unilateral ceasefire with Taliban militants is on effect since June 12 which is expected to end before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, in Two civilians were killed and two policemen wounded in a bomb attack in Kandahar overnight, provincial government spokesman said Wednesday. "The blast occurred roughly at 08:30 p.m. local time Tuesday in Spin Boldak district when a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle was detonated at a police checkpoint, killing two civilians aboard the vehicle and injuring two civilians and two police officers of the checkpoint," spokesman Daud Ahmadi said. The injured were shifted to the district hospital.

Security situation has been improving in Kandahar, the former stronghold of Taliban, over the last months, as security forces have conducted search and cordon operations across the province. But the militants attack government interests in the province from time to time.