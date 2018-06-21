Aussie golfer Thomson dies aged 88

SYDNEY: Australian golfing great Peter Thomson, who won the British Open five times, died Wednesday aged 88 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, his family said.

“He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for more than four years and lost his brave battle at home in Melbourne surrounded by family,” a statement said.Thomson was the first Australian to win the British Open, claiming the famous claret jug on five occasions between 1954 and 1965, including three consecutive wins. Only American Tom Watson in the modern era has matched the feat.

While he won dozens of tournaments in Europe, Australia and Asia, Thomson only played a few seasons in the United States, winning the Texas Open in 1956. But he did tee-off more regularly on the American senior circuit, winning nine times in 1985, setting a record that may never be broken. As well as being a great player, he was an outstanding contributor to the game.

Thomson served as president of the Australian PGA for 32 years, designing and building courses in Australia and around the world. He also helped establish the Asian Tour and wrote for newspapers and magazines for 60 years. He was patron of the Australian Golf Writers Association.