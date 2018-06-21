Indian Army has wronged the people, habitat of Kashmir: JKCHR

Islamabad: Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights President Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has lauded the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report on human rights situation in Kashmir and termed it a great achievement, says a press release.

Dr Gilani said that the 49 page report prepared for the 38th session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva based on the mechanism of ‘Remote Monitoring’ has defeated the Indian refusal to allow UN team into Kashmir. JKCHR president pointed out that in para 28, the report admits that, “The report largely draws on information that is mostly available in the public domain, some of which was obtained by various parties in India through the Right to Information Act, and also reflects the findings of research and monitoring carried out by local, national and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and human rights defenders.”

He said that the credit goes to NGOs, civil society representatives and governments that continued directly and indirectly to force the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to find a way out against Indian refusal to allow unhindered access into Indian occupied Kashmir to assess the Human Rights situation.

The report states (para 27), “Without access to Kashmir on either side of the Line of Control, OHCHR has undertaken remote monitoring of human rights situation.” It is after a long time since India faced to answer Resolutions L40 and L21 at the UN Human Rights Commission and Sub-Commission in early 1990s, for her ‘gross and systematic’ violation of human rights in its administered (occupied) part of Jammu and Kashmir State, that New Delhi has to answer for the gory details of violation of human rights in Kashmir detailed in 14 June 2018 OHCHR report.

He said that India has rejected the UN report on human rights violations in Kashmir as “fallacious, tendentious and motivated”. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the report was “overtly prejudiced” and sought to build a “false narrative”. It violated the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Dr Gilani said that the UN report has documented that human rights violations include torture and custodial deaths, rape, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions. Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement, JKCHR, Kashmir House and other civil society and political activists are gearing up to have a full debate on how Indian Army has wronged the people and habitat of Kashmir. India has no exit!

