AIOU scholarships

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has a set a record in the recent semester providing scholarships to its students under community-welfare scheme.

The number of beneficiaries under this scheme reached to 1,792 in semester, spring 2018, whereas in the corresponding period last year, the figure was 1,092. In autumn, 2017 the number of beneficiaries were 1,280.

According to the department of Students Advisory and Counselling services, the allocated amount for the community welfare-schemes was 4.5 million for the spring semester 2018. However, the University spent an additional amount of Rs6.4 million in order to accommodate all the applications received during the semester on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.