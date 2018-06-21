Sikh yatrees arrive today

LAHORE: To commemorate the 179th death anniversary of Punjab’s first Sikh ruler, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, Sikh yatrees across the world will arrive in Pakistan through Wagah Border today (Thursday) to attend the ceremony.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and members of Sikh Parbandhak Committee will warmly welcome them. They will be taken in a special train to Hasan Abdal where the devotees will stay for a day before leaving for Gurudwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib. They will participate in religious ceremonies there. They will go to Gurudwara Saccha Sauda, Farooqabad on June 25. The main ceremony will be held on June 29 at Maharaja Ranjeet Singh’s tomb. A special train will run to and from India’s Atari railway station to facilitate the devotees. According to Evacuee Trust Property Board authorities, the Sikh devotees will be provided extra security.