Action against quacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday closed down 41 quackery centres. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the maximum number of quacks’ centres i.e. 18 were sealed in Lahore by the PHC teams. Fourteen and nine quacks’ businesses were closed down in Sheikhupura and Kasur, respectively.

The names of the businesses closed down in Lahore include M Ahmed Chishti Clinic, Abdul Majeed Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic, M Asim Clinic, Asif Iqbal Clinic, Hanif Clinic, Medical Centre, Usama Clinic, Rizwan Clinic, Karamat Jarrah, Bismillah Shifakhana, Hafiz Shifakhana Jarrah, Nadeem Shafi Jarrah and Darul Shifa Dawakhana. The other businesses of quacks which were sealed include Riaz Clinic, Meerab Clinic, Asif Dawakhana, Fahad Free Dispensary, Rizwan Medical Store and Clinic, Irfan Clinic, Al-Mustafa Free Dispensary, Maryam Clinic, Mehmood Medical Store, Khadim Hussain and Sons Medical Store and Ali Clinic.