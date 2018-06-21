Governor’s son to contest on PML-N ticket from PP-214

LAHORE: Engineer Asif Rajwana, son of Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, has been awarded PML-N ticket from PP-214, Multan where he is likely to combat the group of Amir Dogar who defeated Makhdum Javed Hashmi in 2014 by-polls.

Asif Rajwana is also the covering candidate of PML-N from NA-155 where so far PML-N has not decided whether to field Javed Hashmi or someone else like Sheikh Tahir. Asif Rajwana is among the current lot of young politicians, who are making electoral debut in 2018 general elections.

Talking to The News, Asif Rajwana said he was grateful to the party for giving him the party ticket, adding he was the PML-N candidate from PP-214. He said his name had been endorsed by senior party leadership but some elements were busy spreading false information about his candidature.

Rajwana predicted a landslide victory for PML-N candidates from Multan. Constituency PP-214 falls in NA-155 from where Makhdum Javed Hashmi, former Muslim Leaguer, who revolted against Sharifs and joined PTI in 2011. Hashmi won from here in 2013 besides winning from the Federal Capital. However, after leaving PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Hashmi vacated this seat and lost to Amir Dogar in by-polls. PTI has fielded former MPA Zaheer Alizai from the PP-214 against whom Asif Rajwana of PML-N is contesting. This constituency is comprised of areas of Multan city such as Guldasht, Kutcheri and other other areas.