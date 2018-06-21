Thu June 21, 2018
Karachi

June 21, 2018

Youngster killed by passenger train

A young man was killed after he was hit by a passenger train near Malir Halt on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, an unidentified man was hit by a speeding passenger train while crossing the Railway track near Malir Halt as a result of which he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico legal formalities.

Comments

