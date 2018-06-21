Nightmare on a bus terminal

The brutal murder of Mahwish Ahmed, a bus hostess, shows the extent to which women in our society are unsafe, insecure and vulnerable. Mahwish was killed after she allegedly turned down a marriage proposal of the security guard. A few months back, Asma, a medical student from Kohat, also met the same fate when she refused a marriage proposal of an influential person. While it is heartening that the CM of Punjab has promised to take steps to apprehend the criminal, it is important that the authorities realise that these are only the few cases that make headlines and manage to draw attention from the authorities concerned. There are so many such murder cases that go unreported. It is hoped that the killer of Mahwish will be awarded an exemplary punishment so that such acts of violence against women may not be repeated.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali