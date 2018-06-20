Social worker shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Kot Chutta police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly killing a social worker, though no arrest was made till filing of the report.
Asiya Akbar of Dera Ghazi Khan was going to Khanpur village in a public transport van when the accused intercepted it and shot at and injured her critically. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to District Headquarters Hospital. Post-mortem was conducted at Teaching Hospital late Monday night.
As per FIR lodged by Bilal Akbar, Sabir and Asif killed Asiya. The police said Sabir is father-in-law of Aqsa Akbar, the sister of the victim. Some locals said Aqsa had gone missing some period back and her in-laws believed that Asiya was involved in it. That’s why Aqsa’s father-in-law killed Asiya. Perveen Bibi, mother of Asiya, however told the media that Asiya was not involved in disappearance of Aqsa, as she herself had registered a case with police in this regard.
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Kot Chutta police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly killing a social worker, though no arrest was made till filing of the report.
Asiya Akbar of Dera Ghazi Khan was going to Khanpur village in a public transport van when the accused intercepted it and shot at and injured her critically. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to District Headquarters Hospital. Post-mortem was conducted at Teaching Hospital late Monday night.
As per FIR lodged by Bilal Akbar, Sabir and Asif killed Asiya. The police said Sabir is father-in-law of Aqsa Akbar, the sister of the victim. Some locals said Aqsa had gone missing some period back and her in-laws believed that Asiya was involved in it. That’s why Aqsa’s father-in-law killed Asiya. Perveen Bibi, mother of Asiya, however told the media that Asiya was not involved in disappearance of Aqsa, as she herself had registered a case with police in this regard.
Comments