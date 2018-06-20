Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Social worker shot dead

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Kot Chutta police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly killing a social worker, though no arrest was made till filing of the report.

x
Advertisement

Asiya Akbar of Dera Ghazi Khan was going to Khanpur village in a public transport van when the accused intercepted it and shot at and injured her critically. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to District Headquarters Hospital. Post-mortem was conducted at Teaching Hospital late Monday night.

As per FIR lodged by Bilal Akbar, Sabir and Asif killed Asiya. The police said Sabir is father-in-law of Aqsa Akbar, the sister of the victim. Some locals said Aqsa had gone missing some period back and her in-laws believed that Asiya was involved in it. That’s why Aqsa’s father-in-law killed Asiya. Perveen Bibi, mother of Asiya, however told the media that Asiya was not involved in disappearance of Aqsa, as she herself had registered a case with police in this regard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar