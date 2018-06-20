Social worker shot dead

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Kot Chutta police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly killing a social worker, though no arrest was made till filing of the report.

Asiya Akbar of Dera Ghazi Khan was going to Khanpur village in a public transport van when the accused intercepted it and shot at and injured her critically. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to District Headquarters Hospital. Post-mortem was conducted at Teaching Hospital late Monday night.

As per FIR lodged by Bilal Akbar, Sabir and Asif killed Asiya. The police said Sabir is father-in-law of Aqsa Akbar, the sister of the victim. Some locals said Aqsa had gone missing some period back and her in-laws believed that Asiya was involved in it. That’s why Aqsa’s father-in-law killed Asiya. Perveen Bibi, mother of Asiya, however told the media that Asiya was not involved in disappearance of Aqsa, as she herself had registered a case with police in this regard.