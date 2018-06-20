MMA to finalise candidates for NA, provincial assemblies seats today

LAHORE: MMA’s central parliamentary board will meet in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to finalise candidates on some seats of the National and provincial assemblies of the Punjab and KP that had been kept pending because of Eid holidays.

This was stated by MMA Secretary General Liaqat Baloch in a statement Tuesday. Earlier, Liaqat Baloch contacted on phone MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer senator Sirajul Haq, Pir Ijaz Hashmi, Allama Arif Husain Wahidi and Hafiz Abdul Karim, and discussed with them the working of MMA’s central and provincial parliamentary boards besides the programme of its mass contact campaign. The MMA will hold an Eid milan party in Islamabad on June 23 while a grand ulema and mashaikh convention would be held in Karachi on June 28.

Meanwhile, addressing an Eid milan party in NA-130 Tuesday, Baloch said although there was no legal or administrative hurdle in the holding of elections, some mischief makers were still trying to create uncertainty with a view to unlashing chaos and confrontation. He said it was the responsibility of the state institutions to check such elements. Baloch said water shortage had become a serious issue and nationalists from all the provinces were opposing Kalabagh Dam at the time of elections. However, he said the MMA would take up the undisputed dams issue including Bhasha Dam, Dasu Dam, Mehmand Dam and Akhori Dam, on priority basis and also strive to develop a consensus on the Kalabagh Dam.