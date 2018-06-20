IG says impartial election top priority

LAHORE: Inspector General of Punjab Police Syed Kaleem Imam has said the conduct of transparent and impartial election in the province is his top priority.

"All of us have to work with the spirit of nationalism for the purpose, he asked the senior police officers in his first formal meeting with them at the Central Police Office. He said "We don’t need any such officers or officials who would not regard the law-abiding citizens. The officers should behave in a good manner with the citizens and use their power only against the criminals, he added.

He directed the officers to pay special attention to the monitoring of the registration of cases and take prompt departmental action against the officers responsible for the delays. He expressed his hope that all the officers would perform their duties well to ensure security to the lives and properties of the citizens.

He ordered that no delays would be tolerated in the investigations of cases and those who would not do their duty well would be shown zero tolerance. He said improvement should be made where needed in the department. He said that being a police commander, he would always be available for support and guidance. He said arrangements should be made to elevate the morale of the police force. He said the hard-working and dutiful officers were an asset to the department. Additional IG Operations Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Additional IG Training Tariq Masood Yaseen, Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Investigation Abu Bakkar Khuda Baksh, Additional IG PHP Kanwar Shahrukh and other high-ranking police officers attended the meeting.