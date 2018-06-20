AFS’s athletics summer camp form June 22

KARACHI: The 37th Annual Athletics Summer Camp will be held at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium from June 22 under the supervision of Athletic Fitness School (AFS) founder Muhammad Talib.

AFS has been providing free-of-cost coaching to emerging athletes since its inception. AFS founder Talib is a former international athlete and Pakistan’s most renowned athletic coach and trainer.

He asked all the sports teachers, psychical trainers and PT masters to send their boys and girls to get training during summer vacations. The AFS has produced 17 men and 18 women national and international athletes. Talib said participation of students in the camp would make them physically and mentally strong.