It’s a difficult life

In developing countries like Pakistan, social factors such as unemployment, lack of access to health and education, and poor law and order situation are one of the primary reasons for high levels of stress among people. The fear of being financially incapable of meeting your monthly expenses is what drives so many people to commit suicide.

While awareness programmes can help people to overcome suicidal thoughts, the rate of suicide will not be reduced until the authorities pay attention to the problems – poverty, rising rate of unemployment, no justice and lack of healthcare – that cause stress and depression among people and take action to tackle them.

Hina Karim

Karachi