Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

It’s a difficult life

In developing countries like Pakistan, social factors such as unemployment, lack of access to health and education, and poor law and order situation are one of the primary reasons for high levels of stress among people. The fear of being financially incapable of meeting your monthly expenses is what drives so many people to commit suicide.

x
Advertisement

While awareness programmes can help people to overcome suicidal thoughts, the rate of suicide will not be reduced until the authorities pay attention to the problems – poverty, rising rate of unemployment, no justice and lack of healthcare – that cause stress and depression among people and take action to tackle them.

Hina Karim

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar