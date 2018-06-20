Saving water

That the country has adopted the National Water Policy (NWP) to deal with its water crisis is a positive step taken in the right direction. Both federal and provincial governments have agreed that the selection of water reservoirs would be made in line with the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord and after a thorough examination of their impact on sea intrusion, environmental protection and provincial water rights to secure surplus water in the system

There is an urgent need for implementation of the National Water Policy through a national-level body namely National Water Council as envisaged in the policy. Also, there is a need to oversee implementation of the NWP. Under the policy, water losses currently estimated at 46 MAF a year have to be cut by 33 percent by 2030 through canal and watercourse lining. Water efficiency will also be increased by 30 percent by 2030 through improved technologies like drip and sprinkler irrigation and a more realistic water pricing policy.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar