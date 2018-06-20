Speak for the weak

This refers to the editorial ‘Children at risk’ (June 15). The editorial has rightly pointed out the dangerous working environment in which underage children – between five and 17 years – are forced to work. It is true that in our country, many children, sadly, are the sole breadwinner of their families. They are employed for long hours of work and are paid a low salary. The authorities concerned need to understand that child labour is depriving children of their childhood and putting their health at risk. Steps should be taken to ensure that the menace of child labour is eradicated from the country for good.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran