Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Speak for the weak

This refers to the editorial ‘Children at risk’ (June 15). The editorial has rightly pointed out the dangerous working environment in which underage children – between five and 17 years – are forced to work. It is true that in our country, many children, sadly, are the sole breadwinner of their families. They are employed for long hours of work and are paid a low salary. The authorities concerned need to understand that child labour is depriving children of their childhood and putting their health at risk. Steps should be taken to ensure that the menace of child labour is eradicated from the country for good.

x
Advertisement

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar