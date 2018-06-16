Drug smugglers arrested

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The Risalpur police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 75 kg hashish from the erstwhile tribal areas to Punjab and arrested two drug smugglers. The police impounded the vehicle and apprehended Amir Nawaz and Muhammad Haleem.
NOWSHERA: The Risalpur police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 75 kg hashish from the erstwhile tribal areas to Punjab and arrested two drug smugglers. The police impounded the vehicle and apprehended Amir Nawaz and Muhammad Haleem.
Comments