Shahbaz, Mushahid discuss PML-N polls strategy

LAHORE: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the chairman of central media committee Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, met PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Friday.

Both leaders discussed and finalised party’s election strategy cum campaign, PML-N Media Conference and Shahbaz Sharif’s Karachi visit in connection with the forthcoming general election.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz said the PML-N’s election campaign would be based on the party’s performance.