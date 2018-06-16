Sat June 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Shahbaz, Mushahid discuss PML-N polls strategy

LAHORE: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the chairman of central media committee Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, met PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Friday.

Both leaders discussed and finalised party’s election strategy cum campaign, PML-N Media Conference and Shahbaz Sharif’s Karachi visit in connection with the forthcoming general election.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz said the PML-N’s election campaign would be based on the party’s performance.

