India thrash Afghanistan within 2 days in debut Test

BANGALORE: Afghanistan’s fairytale entry into Test cricket ended in a bruising defeat inside two days by world number one team India on Friday.

India bowled Afghanistan twice in less than a day as they completed a crushing innings and 262 runs win over the outclassed debutants.

Cricket has become the national sport of the country torn apart by decades of war but the first five-day game turned into a Test of fire. Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets as India skittled out Afghanistan for 103 in the final session while following on at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The second innings lasted just 38.4 overs with Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scoring with an unbeaten 36.

Earlier the Afghans fell for 109 in their first innings, in 27.5 overs, in response to a formidable Indian score of 474.

It was the 21st time that a Test had finished inside two days and just the fourth that a team was bowled out twice in a day. “I am surprised as we have a very good team,” said Afghan skipper Ashgar Stanikzai. “Test cricket is totally different from T20 and one day matches. But this was good for us and good for the future,” he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin got last man Wafadar bowled for nought to complete the win after Umesh Yadav rattled the Afghan top order with three early strikes.

Hashmatullah Shahidi stuck around for 88 balls trying salvage some pride by taking the match into a third day but the Indian bowling was unforgiving.

Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 4-17 after Ashwin had also got four wickets in Afghanistan’s first innings.

India 1st innings (overnight 347-6):

M. Vijay lbw b Wafadar 105

S. Dhawan c Nabi b Ahmadzai 107

L. Rahul b Ahmadzai 54

C. Pujara c Nabi b Rahman 35

A. Rahane lbw b Khan 10

D. Karthik run out 4

H. Pandya c Zazai b Wafadar 71

R. Ashwin c Zazai b Ahmadzai 18

R. Jadeja c Shah b Nabi 20

I. Sharma lbw b Khan 8

U. Yadav not out 26

Extras: (b1, lb12, nb1, w2) 16

Total: (all out, 104.5 overs) 474

Bowling: Ahmadzai 19-7-51-3 (w1), Wafadar 21-5-100-2 (w1, nb1), Nabi 13-0-65-1, Khan 34.5-2-154-2, Rahman 15-1-75-1, Stanikzai 2-0-16-0.

Afghanistan 1st innings:

M. Shahzad run out 14

J. Ahmadi b Sharma 1

R. Shah lbw b Yadav 14

A. Zazai b Sharma 6

H. Shahidi lbw b Ashwin 11

A. Stanikzai b Ashwin 11

M. Nabi c Sharma b Ashwin 24

R. Khan c Yadav b Jadeja 7

Y. Ahmadzai c Jadeja b Ashwin 0

M. Rahman st Karthik b Jadeja 15

Wafadar not out 6

Extras: 0

Total: (all out, 27.5 overs) 109

Fall: 1-15 (Shahzad), 2-21 (Ahmadi), 3-35 (Shah), 4-35 (Zazai), 5-50 (Stanikzai), 6-59 (Shahidi), 7-78 (Khan), 8-87 (Ahmadzai), 9-88 (Nabi), 10-109 (Rahman).

Bowling: Yadav 6-1-18-1, Sharma 5-0-28-2, Pandya 5-0-18-0, Ashwin 8-1-27-4, Jadeja 3.5-1-18-2.

Afghanistan 2nd innings:

M. Shahzad c Karthik b Yadav 13

J. Ahmadi c Dhawan b Yadav 3

R. Shah c Rahane b Sharma 4

M. Nabi lbw b Yadav 0

H. Shahidi not out 36

A. Stanikzai c Dhawan b Jadeja 25

A. Zazai b Jadeja 1

R. Khan b Jadeja 12

Y. Ahmadzai b Sharma 1

M. Rahman c Yadav b Jadeja 3

Wafadar b Ashwin 0

Extras: (b4, lb1) 5

Total: (all out, 38.4 overs) 103

Fall: 1-19 (Shahzad), 2-22 (Ahmadi), 3-22 (Nabi), 4-24 (Rahmat), 5-61 (Stanikzai), 6-62 (Zazai), 7-82 (Khan), 8-85 (Ahmadzai), 9-98 (Rahman), 10-103 (Wafadar).

Bowling: Sharma 7-2-17-2, Yadav 7-1-26-3, Pandya 4-2-6-0, Ashwin 11.4-3-32-1, Jadeja 9-3-17-4.

Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).