UoS signs MoU with Manas University of Kyrgyzstan

SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha (UoS) and Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance academic and scientific cooperation.

The agreement, inked by Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof Dr Sebahattin BALCI, Rector Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University and Prof Dr Asylbekkumyrzaev Co-Rector Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, aimed at promoting research in areas of mutual interest.

Under the agreement, the UoS and Manas University would carry out joint research projects whereas Biotechnology and Biodiversity Research Centre of the latter and Department of Botany of the former would closely cooperate in research projects.