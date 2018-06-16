Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UoS signs MoU with Manas University of Kyrgyzstan

SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha (UoS) and Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance academic and scientific cooperation.

x
Advertisement

The agreement, inked by Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof Dr Sebahattin BALCI, Rector Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University and Prof Dr Asylbekkumyrzaev Co-Rector Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, aimed at promoting research in areas of mutual interest.

Under the agreement, the UoS and Manas University would carry out joint research projects whereas Biotechnology and Biodiversity Research Centre of the latter and Department of Botany of the former would closely cooperate in research projects.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar