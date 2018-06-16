CDA transfers and postings

Islamabad: Top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA} on Thursday ordered posting and transfer of two senior officers.

A BPS-19 officer of the Engineering cadre, Ishrat Taj Warsi, who was working against post of Director Enforcement has been given look after charge of Deputy Director General of the same wing.

Another officer of BPS-18 Irfanullah Khan who was waiting for posting has been appointed as Director Enforcement (Urban). It may be pointed out here that Irfanullah hails from Foreign Service was appointed in CDA on deputation. Previously, he served as Director Land and was also facing inquiry from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged illegal allotment of plots. He is also considered close to former Minister for CAD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.