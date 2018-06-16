Sat June 16, 2018
June 16, 2018

Prayers for Kulsoom

Friday morning brought some sad news for Pakistanis. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, is in a critical condition. She was shifted in the ICU and is now on ventilator.

We pray that she recovers soon. Prayers of millions of Pakistanis are with her.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi

