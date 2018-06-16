Prayers for Kulsoom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Friday morning brought some sad news for Pakistanis. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, is in a critical condition. She was shifted in the ICU and is now on ventilator.
We pray that she recovers soon. Prayers of millions of Pakistanis are with her.
Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya
Rawalpindi
Friday morning brought some sad news for Pakistanis. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, is in a critical condition. She was shifted in the ICU and is now on ventilator.
We pray that she recovers soon. Prayers of millions of Pakistanis are with her.
Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya
Rawalpindi
Comments