Kulsoom’s condition deteriorates

LONDON: The condition of Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been shifted to ICU from emergency unit as her health condition has deteriorated again, sources informed on Thursday.

Kulsoom Nawaz fell in ICU after cardiac arrest, she has not regained conscious up till now. The wife of former premier was re-admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. Doctors, who have been doing regular checkups of Kulsoom Nawaz, had advised that she should be hospitalised for further treatment. Nawaz Sharif, along with daughter Maryam Nawaz, left for London earlier today to spend Eid with his ailing wife. Maryam, in a tweet, informed of their departure and requested prayers for her mother's health.

Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgery in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer. In April, her medical reports indicated that her health had worsened after her throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body. On May 25, her health was said to have improved following medical treatment for throat cancer in London. Nawaz and Maryam are scheduled to return to the country after spending Eid with Kulsoom Nawaz. On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before Accountability Court in the corruption references against the Sharif family.