MoU for cyber security inked

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq signed an MoU with Cyber Crime Cell, FIA at Mariano Golf City, here, says a press release.

Federal Ombudsperson for protection against Harassment at Workplace, Kashmala Tariq hosted an ‘Iftar’ dinner at Mariano Country Club, Bahria Golf City, Islamabad.

A number of guests which included ambassadors, military and civil officers, political figures and other stakeholders were present. Federal Ombudsperson apprised the audience about the nature and significance of her work. She also shared her vision of creating a harassment free environment at work places and provided an enabling environment to realise one’s potential without intimidation of any sort.