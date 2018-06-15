Eid traffic plan finalised

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad has distributed more than 2.4 million rupees among the traffic wardens on their outstanding performance.

The cash prize distribution ceremony was held at Alhamra Hall for the traffic officers and wardens. SP City Traffic Asif Siddique, SP Sadr Traffic Sardar Asif, all divisional DSPs, sector incharges, lady traffic officers and more than 400 traffic wardens were also present.

CTO Rai Ijaz Ahmad said all the traffic officers and wardens performed duties very well during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik. He said the traffic police were dealing with all matters according to the 21st century requirements, wherein Rasta App proved itself as a game changer. Thousands of people have downloaded the app to get online traffic services.

The facilities of UPS, computers, biometric attendance and digital challaning have been provided to all sectors of the city traffic police. A number of welfare projects have been completed for the welfare of traffic wardens. The CTO also lauded the services of the lady traffic wardens.

Cash rewards and CC-III certificates were distributed among traffic officers on the basis of their performance. Meanwhile, the CTO said the City Traffic Police Lahore had made a comprehensive traffic plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate the public.

According to which, two SPs, 12 DSps and more than 2,000 traffic wardens would perform duty during Eid days. Strict action will be taken against one-way violations and wrong parking. Extra traffic wardens will be deployed at parks, open places, picnic points, Mosques and Imambarghas and graveyard in the city to ensure smooth traffic flow.