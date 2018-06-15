Fri June 15, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 15, 2018

Microsoft takes aim at Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft Corp is working on technology that would eliminate cashiers and checkout lines from stores, in a nascent challenge to Amazon.com Inc´s automated grocery shop, six people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Redmond, Wash.-based software giant is developing systems that track what shoppers add to their carts, the people say.

Microsoft has shown sample technology to retailers from around the world and has had talks with Walmart Inc about a potential collaboration, three of the people said.

Microsoft´s technology aims to help retailers keep pace with Amazon Go, a highly automated store that opened to the public in Seattle in January.

