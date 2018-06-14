Pakistan to host 8 matches of PSL-4

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have decided against the idea of hosting the entire season four of the league in the country and planned to hold eight matches of the PSL-4 in Pakistan.

The suggestion to hold the entire next season of PSL in Pakistan was made after UAE and Afghanistan planned to organise T20 leagues at the Emirates between September 2018 and January 2019.However, contrary to earlier reports, both franchises and the board have now decided against hosting the PSL-4 in Pakistan.

The decision has been taken after it was agreed that the law and order situation is not yet viable enough to organize a month-long event. Instead, the PCB has decided to hold eight out of 34 matches in Pakistan.

“All franchises expressed full confidence in the PCB’s attempts to bring more PSL matches to Pakistan. It was decided that at least eight matches will be held in Pakistan next year,” a PCB official said.

During the meeting, the franchises also expressed to the board their willingness to construct a 200-room hotel inside the premises of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Multan Cricket Stadium.

Following the offer, cricket regulatory authority in the country has referred the matter to a committee who will look into the details. The meeting was also informed that five franchises have cleared all dues. A firm commitment was made by the sixth franchise that all remaining dues shall be cleared shortly.