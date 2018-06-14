Musharraf ‘not returning, to wait for right time’

LONDON: Former president Pervez Musharraf has decided not to return and appear before the Supreme Court today (June 14 at 2PM) – a deadline set by the apex court

A source close to Pervez Musharraf told this reporter on condition of anonymity that Musharraf has been advised by his legal aides and friends to postpone his return plan to Pakistan and “wait for the right time” when “hostile environment” ceases.

The source, who is a senior official in Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), said that Pervez Musharraf believes that the “ambiguity” exists about what happens after he appears before the court.

The source said that “ambiguity” and “hostility” have made Pervez Musharraf to review his earlier decision of returning to Pakistan.