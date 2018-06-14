First Haj flight to leave for Saudi Arabia on July 16

Islamabad : The first Haj flight of Government Haj Scheme is likelyto leave for Saudi Arabia on July 16, said official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to Haj Policy 2018, 179,210 Pakistanis would perform Haj this year.

Out of which 119,473 would perform Haj under Government Haj Scheme, while 59,737 Pakistanis would perform Haj through private Haj scheme.

He said the government has enhanced facilities for government Haj scheme this year.

The services of new basses were being hired for the intending pilgrims.

Two percent quota of total seats of Government Haj Scheme would be reserved for the hardship, broken families, newly born infant cases, and applicants belonging to the far flung/rural areas.

Likewise, 500 seats have been reserved for low paid employees. Labours of public sector, corporate organizations, companies registered with Employees Old age Benefits Institutions (EOBI)/Workers Welfare Fund sponsored by their respective organisations under their corporate social responsibility.