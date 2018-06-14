Thu June 14, 2018
Islamabad

APP
June 14, 2018

‘Pre-monsoon likely to start from Saturday’

Islamabad: After suffering from a long spell of severe heat, Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted pleasant weather at Eid-ul-Fitr with the advent of pre-monsoon from Saturday, giving a sigh of relief to the nation with a the three-day wet spell.

The scattered rainfall of light to moderate intensity would likely to occur in upper Punjab, central Punjab, at Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Khaber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday to Monday.

Spokesman Met office, Dr Khalid Mahmood Malik, told APP that three to four rain spell are expected from Mid June to end of the month under the Pre-monsoon current which would likely to be followed by start of monsoon without any observable break.

