Naveed Kamran Baloch posted KP chief secretary

PESHAWAR: The federal caretaker cabinet on Wednesday approved posting of Naveed Kamran Baloch as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary.

The approval was given in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free, fair and transparent election in the province like other federating units.

A senior bureaucrat told The News that Naveed Kamran Baloch is an officer of the federal government in BS-22 presently posted as Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination in Islamabad.

Earlier, he held the position of chairman, State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, secretary Finance, secretary Food and secretary Information and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh in Karachi. He remained posted at leading administrative and financial positions in the federal and provincial governments and in public sector enterprises.

Naveed Kamran Baloch joined the civil services in 1985. He has vast professional experience in senior management positions in diversified fields such as public sector management, administration, financial, judicial, health, insurance and planning, etc. He has extensively attended local and international professional training courses, workshops, seminars and conferences.

Naveed Kamran Baloch obtained M.Sc degree in social policy and planning in developing countries from the London School of Economics. He is also a certified Board Director of Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance.

He will replace Muhammad Azam Khan, a grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) cadre who was posted as chief secretary in September last year.